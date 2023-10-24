Death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza approximates 5,800

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 5,791, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Reuters

Meanwhile, 16,297 Palestinians were wounded in the coastal enclave, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli airstrikes were triggered by a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli military targets and towns on October 7, which has so far killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.