﻿
News / World

K-pop star G-Dragon under police probe for alleged drug use

AFP
  14:27 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
K-pop star G-Dragon — of the wildly successful but problem-plagued band BIGBANG — is under investigation for alleged drug use, police said on Thursday.
AFP
  14:27 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
K-pop star G-Dragon under police probe for alleged drug use
Reuters

Singer Kwon Ji-yong, aka G-Dragon, poses during the photocall prior to the Chanel Women's Spring-Summer 2020/2021 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on January 21, 2020.

K-pop star G-Dragon — of the wildly successful but problem-plagued band BIGBANG — is under investigation for alleged drug use, police said on Thursday, becoming the latest in a string of South Korean entertainers to face such a probe.

Police in Incheon told AFP on Thursday that they had "opened an investigation" into G-Dragon's case, but declined to provide details of the allegations against him.

The disclosure comes less than a week after police launched an investigation into "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun, who stands accused of using marijuana and other psychoactive drugs.

Local news reports said that Lee — previously celebrated for his wholesome image — was being dropped from his ongoing television and commercial projects.

Earlier this month, another high-profile actor, Yoo Ah-in, was indicted for alleged drug use.

G-Dragon's group BIGBANG is one of South Korea's most successful boy bands, having sold at least 140 million records worldwide since their debut in 2006.

But its members have often been in the limelight for misconduct.

Group member Seungri retired from show business in 2019 amid mounting criminal investigations, and was later sentenced to 18 months in prison for offering up women to potential investors for sexual services, among other charges.

Rapper T.O.P — who in May revealed he had "withdrawn" from BIGBANG — received a suspended jail sentence in 2017 for using marijuana.

G-Dragon himself was also investigated for marijuana use in 2011, although he was released without indictment at the time.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     