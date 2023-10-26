Israeli army says tanks enter Gaza
14:01 UTC+8, 2023-10-26 0
Israeli its tanks and infantry struck numerous Hamas targets, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts in northern Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday morning that "in preparation for the next stages of combat," its tanks and infantry struck numerous Hamas targets, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts in northern Gaza.
According to a statement released by the IDF, the soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
