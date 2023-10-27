﻿
News / World

China-US financial working group holds first meeting

Xinhua
  11:29 UTC+8, 2023-10-27       0
The China-US financial working group held its first meeting via video link on Wednesday, China's central bank said Friday.
Xinhua
  11:29 UTC+8, 2023-10-27       0

The China-US financial working group held its first meeting via video link on Wednesday, China's central bank said Friday.

The two sides had professional, pragmatic, candid and constructive communication on monetary and financial stability, financial regulation, sustainable finance, anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, global financial governance, and other key issues of common concern, according to a statement of the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

The two sides agreed to maintain communication, the central bank said.

The meeting followed through on the important common understandings reached between the presidents of the two countries at their meeting in Bali and the consensus reached by He Lifeng, Chinese vice premier and Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Vice-ministerial officials from the PBOC and the US Department of the Treasury co-chaired the meeting on Wednesday, with the attendance of Chinese officials from the National Financial Regulatory Administration and the China Securities Regulatory Commission, as well as US officials from the US Federal Reserve and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     