China, US need in-depth, comprehensive dialogue -- China's top diplomat

Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that China and the United States need to have dialogue.
AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrive to speaks to the press prior to meetings at the State Department in Washington, DC, October 26, 2023.

Not only should China and the United States resume dialogue, the dialogue should be in-depth and comprehensive so that the two sides can increase mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment, constantly seek to expand common ground and pursue cooperation that will benefit both sides, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Wang made the remarks when he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefly appeared in front of the press before they held a meeting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
