Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza exceeds 7,700

  21:51 UTC+8, 2023-10-28       0
The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,703, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Smoke rises over Gaza, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel October 28.

So far, 19,743 Palestinians have been injured since the fighting broke out, the ministry said in a statement.

Israel has launched massive airstrikes and ground operations against Gaza in retaliation for a surprise attack by Gaza-ruling Hamas militants on Israeli military targets and towns on October 7, which has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
