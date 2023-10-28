Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza exceeds 7,700

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,703, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Reuters

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,703, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Saturday.

So far, 19,743 Palestinians have been injured since the fighting broke out, the ministry said in a statement.

Israel has launched massive airstrikes and ground operations against Gaza in retaliation for a surprise attack by Gaza-ruling Hamas militants on Israeli military targets and towns on October 7, which has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.