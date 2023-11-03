China, US to hold talk on climate change

Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change, will hold a talk with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in California from November 4 to 7.

The two sides will exchange in-depth views on actions and cooperation against climate change, as well as support for the United Nations climate change conference in Dubai, said the ministry.