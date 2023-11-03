﻿
News / World

Israeli tanks push through Gaza City outskirts

Palestinian sources said that Israeli tanks advanced on the southern outskirts of Gaza City on Thursday amid intense gunfire, preceded by violent air strikes.
An Israeli tank rolls along the border with the Gaza Strip on November 2, 2023, as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue.

Palestinian sources said that Israeli tanks advanced on the southern outskirts of Gaza City on Thursday amid intense gunfire, preceded by violent air strikes.

The sources told Xinhua that "some Israeli tanks are advancing in an attempt to cut off the Rashid road to separate northern Gaza from the south."

The Rashid coastal road is one of the main roads leading to southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on his X account, "We have very impressive successes, we are already more than the outskirts of Gaza City. We are making progress... We will move forward."

Local eyewitnesses told Xinhua that the Israeli tanks arrived at the outskirts of Al Nour, south of the city, while other tanks advanced near Street 10.

The eyewitnesses said that fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, launched attacks on the invading forces with anti-tank missiles to prevent them from advancing, and the clashes are still continuing.

Meanwhile, medical sources confirmed that communications with the Turkish Hospital in the south of Gaza City were completely cut off.

Also on Thursday, Israeli aircraft raided the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood south of Gaza City, said the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

"There are a number of deaths as well as wounded people in the territory," the PRCS said.

