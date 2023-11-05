﻿
News / World

Nepal to supply relief materials to quake-hit areas

Xinhua
  14:44 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
The Nepali government decided on Sunday to distribute food and other relief materials to areas hit by a strong earthquake.
Xinhua
  14:44 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
Nepal to supply relief materials to quake-hit areas
Reuters

A view of a damaged school building after an earthquake at Khalanga in Jajarkot, Nepal, on November 4, 2023.

The Nepali government decided on Sunday to distribute food and other relief materials to areas hit by a strong earthquake.

A Cabinet meeting also decided to provide free treatment to the injured.

The distribution of relief materials, including food and tents, will start from Sunday, and the government will bear all the cost of the treatment, said Minister for Health and Population Mohan Bahadur Basnet.

"The government will leave no stone unturned for the support," he told the media.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts in western Nepal on Friday night, leaving 157 dead and 170 others injured so far, according to Nepal Police.

There was a discussion about providing 300,000 Nepali rupees (about 2,250 US dollars) to each family losing lives in the quake, but no decision was made at the Cabinet meeting, said Basnet.

The minister noted that different friendly nations have offered support to Nepal.

"The government will prepare some criteria as to what kinds of support to accept before accepting them," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     