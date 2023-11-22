Remains of 25 Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War casketed in S. Korea

The remains of 25 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War were casketed in South Korea on Wednesday to be sent back to their homeland.

Ti Gong

The ceremony to lay the 25 remains in coffins was held in Incheon, west of the capital Seoul.

The Chinese delegation led by Vice Minister of Veterans Affairs Chang Zhengguo, officials with the Chinese Embassy in South Korea, representatives of Chinese students and Chinese companies in South Korea as well as officials with the South Korean Defense Ministry and personnel responsible for the excavation and identification of the remains attended the ceremony.

A flower basket was laid at a temporary settlement for the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs. Chang went forward to arrange the flower basket and ribbons.

All members of the Chinese delegation bowed three times to the CPV martyrs and presented flowers. The South Korean side placed the remains in coffins after the memorial service of the Chinese side.

Since 2014, China and South Korea have successfully handed over the remains of 913 CPV martyrs in South Korea for nine consecutive years, following humanitarian principles and conducting friendly and practical cooperation.

This year's repatriation ceremony, the tenth of its kind, is scheduled to be held at the Incheon International Airport on Thursday.