Israel-Hamas temporary truce deal takes effect

Xinhua
  13:59 UTC+8, 2023-11-24       0
After 48 days of fierce fighting, the temporary truce between Hamas and Israel entered into force in the Gaza Strip at 7 am local time Friday, and will continue for four days.
Reuters

A convoy of Israeli military tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) enter Israel, as they leave from Gaza during the temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Israel, November 24, 2023.

The first temporary humanitarian truce between Hamas and Israel entered into force in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

The agreement entered into force at 7:00 am local time (0500 GMT), and it was reported that there were no Israeli aircraft flying over the Gaza Strip.

This is scheduled to be followed by the release of 13 Israeli detainees in the Gaza Strip at 4:00 pm local time (1400 GMT).

The agreement is the first truce between the two sides since October 7 after weeks of mediation by Qatar and Egypt.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
