Chinese FM to attend China-Japan-ROK trilateral meeting

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will attend the trilateral foreign ministers' meeting between China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Busan, ROK on Nov. 26, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Saturday. Enditem