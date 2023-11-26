News / World

Northern Gaza receives 61 truckloads of aid, largest delivery since October 7: UN

Xinhua
  13:36 UTC+8, 2023-11-26       0
Sixty-one truckloads of aid were delivered to northern Gaza on Saturday, the largest number since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7.
Xinhua
  13:36 UTC+8, 2023-11-26       0
Northern Gaza receives 61 truckloads of aid, largest delivery since October 7: UN
Reuters

A view shows trucks with humanitarian aid delivered by the Palestine Red Crescent Society, bound for north Gaza, amid a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, in a location given as Gaza, in this still image obtained from a handout video released on November 25, 2023.

Sixty-one truckloads of aid were delivered to northern Gaza on Saturday, the largest number since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Saturday.

The aid included food, water and emergency medical supplies. Eleven ambulances, three coaches and a flatbed were delivered to Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza to assist with medical evacuations, it said.

Another 200 trucks were dispatched from the Israeli border town of Nitzana to the Rafah crossing. Of them, 187 entered Gaza by Saturday night local time. In addition, 129,000 liters of fuel crossed into Gaza, according to the office.

None of these deliveries would have been possible without the Palestinian and Egyptian Red Crescent Societies, it said, adding that the longer the humanitarian pause lasts, the more aid humanitarian agencies will be able to send into Gaza.

"We welcome the release of more hostages today and renew our call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. And we hope the release of more Palestinian detainees brings relief to their families and loved ones," said OCHA.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     