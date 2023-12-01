News / World

At least 100 Palestinians killed by Israel attacks on Gaza after truce expires

Xinhua
The Palestinian death toll resulting from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 100, hours after a seven-day ceasefire between the two sides expired on Friday morning.
Reuters

A Palestinian carries a casualty following an Israeli strike on a house, after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip December 1.

The Palestinian death toll resulting from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 100, hours after a seven-day ceasefire between the two sides expired on Friday morning, said the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said in a press statement that "about 109 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed by the Israeli airstrikes in the Strip."

According to al-Qedra, two Palestinian journalists were among the victims.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a humanitarian truce on November 24. Fighting between the two sides resumed on Friday morning, after Israel accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement and firing at Israeli territory.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
