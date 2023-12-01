At least 32 killed in new Israel raids on Gaza

New Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 32 people and injured dozens.

Reuters

New Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 32 people and injured dozens, medical sources in the Gaza Strip told Xinhua on Friday.

The sources said at least 32 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in varying degrees as a result of Israeli raids that targeted several areas of the Gaza Strip.

The government media office in Gaza said in a statement that Israeli aircraft bombed a number of inhabited homes and crowded areas in several cities of the Gaza Strip.

The statement held the international community responsible for "the continued war on children and women."

Sirens were sounding in Israeli towns near their border with Gaza Friday morning for the first time since Israel and Hamas reached a humanitarian truce on November 24, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli army confirmed that it intercepted a missile fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip. In the wake of the attack, the Israeli Home Front Command tightened guidelines for civilians in some areas of the country.

The temporary humanitarian truce reached between Israel and Hamas ended at 7am local time Friday.