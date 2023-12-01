News / World

Israel resumes fighting Hamas, explosions heard in Gaza

  14:08 UTC+8, 2023-12-01
Israel has resumed fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.
Israel has resumed fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement and firing at Israeli territory.

Rocket sirens were activated in two Israeli towns near Gaza border on Friday morning, the first time since Israel and Hamas reached humanitarian truce on November 24.

The IDF later confirmed its air defense troops intercepted a rocket launched toward Israel. Following the attack, the IDF-affiliated Home Front Command tightened the guidelines for civilians in some areas of the country.

The humanitarian ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas expired at 7:00 am local time (0500 GMT) on Friday morning.

In Gaza, loud explosions were heard Friday morning.

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
