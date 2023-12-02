Over 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardments of Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp

At least 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombardments that hit several homes in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

At least 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombardments that hit several homes in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to the state-run Palestine TV.

There are still a large number of people buried under the rubble and cannot be rescued, it said.

Israel resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on Friday morning after a temporary seven-day truce with Hamas collapsed. Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the ceasefire deal.