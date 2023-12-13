News / World

COP28 president announces approval of 'historic' climate deal

Xinhua
  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-12-13       0
COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber announced on Wednesday that parties to the UN climate summit have agreed on a "historic" climate deal.
Xinhua
  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-12-13       0
COP28 president announces approval of 'historic' climate deal
Reuters

United Arab Emirates Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber addresses the plenary, after a draft of a negotiation deal was released, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 13.

COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber announced on Wednesday that parties to the UN climate summit have agreed on a "historic" climate deal.

"It is an enhanced, balanced but make no mistake, a historic package to accelerate climate action. It is the UAE consensus," said Al Jaber.

The deal stipulates a slew of measures to cope with climate change regarding adaptation, finance, flexibility, and fossil fuels, among others.

The announcement came after COP28, or the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, was extended beyond the official end time of midday Tuesday due to the deadlock over the previous draft text of a final agreement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     