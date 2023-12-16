﻿
News / World

Kuwait names crown prince Mishal as new emir

Xinhua
  22:49 UTC+8, 2023-12-16       0
The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Saturday declared Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the new Emir of Kuwait.
Xinhua
  22:49 UTC+8, 2023-12-16       0
Kuwait names crown prince Mishal as new emir
Reuters

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah leaves Parliament in Kuwait City, Kuwait in this file photo.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Saturday declared Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the new Emir of Kuwait.

He succeeded the throne following the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah earlier the same day at 86.

Issa Al-Kandari, Kuwait's deputy prime minister and minister of state for Cabinet affairs, said in a statement that the Cabinet announcement came "in accordance with the constitution and Article 4 of Law No. 4 of 1964."

In the statement broadcasted on state TV, Al-Kandari announced a 40-day mourning period to commemorate the passing of Emir Nawaf, the 16th Emir of Kuwait.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     