﻿
News / World

New York's Met Museum agrees to return 14 stolen cultural artifacts to Cambodia

Xinhua
  22:55 UTC+8, 2023-12-16       0
New York's Metropolitan Museum (the Met) has agreed to return 14 looted cultural treasures in its possession to Cambodia after several years of negotiations.
Xinhua
  22:55 UTC+8, 2023-12-16       0

New York's Metropolitan Museum (the Met) has agreed to return 14 looted cultural treasures in its possession to Cambodia after several years of negotiations, the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts said in a statement on Saturday.

The repatriation includes several masterpieces such as the breathtaking sculpture of a 10th-century female goddess (Uma) from the ancient royal capital of Koh Ker, a 10th-century bronze head of Avalokiteshvara which has a matching torso now at the National Museum of Cambodia, and a 10th - 11th century Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara sculpture, the statement said.

Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona said the return of these artifacts, held by the Met is of utmost importance not only for Cambodia, but for humankind.

"The enormous importance to the Cambodian people, of these returns is difficult to overstate," she said in the statement. "We have many more treasures at the Met we also hope will be returned to Cambodia."

The minister said this repatriation shows once again Cambodia's continuing commitment to finding and bringing back its ancestors' souls that departed from its motherland.

Sackona also called on other museums and private collectors to return their looted collections of Cambodian antiquities.

"These returns contribute to the reconciliation and healing of the Cambodian people who went through decades of civil war," she said. "We look forward to further returns and acknowledgments of the truth regarding our lost national treasures."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     