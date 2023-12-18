4 killed, 13 injured in van-truck collision in Pakistan's Punjab

At least four people were killed and 13 others injured on Monday in a collision between a van and a truck in Bahawalpur district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province.

The rescue service said that the accident took place early morning at Chunawala road near Hasilpur city of the district when a passenger van hit the truck from behind, resulting in the casualties.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to local hospitals, said the rescue service.

The accident occurred due to dense fog, it added.

The deceased included a six-year-old and a nine-year-old, who were siblings, according to the rescue service.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.