Turkey receives over 180 patients from Gaza: official

Turkey has received 182 patients and their 147 companions from the Gaza Strip since November 16, the country's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oncu Keceli said Monday.

Ankara will continue transferring Gazan patients to Turkey, Keceli said on the social media platform X, noting that Turkey will also continue its efforts to "deliver the urgent humanitarian aid that the Palestinians need" to the war-torn enclave.

Turkey had sent nearly 2,500 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza between October 13 and December 12 through Egypt's Al-Arish port, the spokesperson explained.

He added that Turkey is working to establish a field hospital in Gaza, hoping to deliver it as early as possible.

Gaza has been under massive Israeli siege and bombardment since October 7, which has so far killed more than 18,800 Palestinians in the territory, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

The heavy Israeli strikes on Gaza came in retaliation for an attack by the Gaza-ruling Hamas movement that killed about 1,200 in Israel, as per Israeli tallies.