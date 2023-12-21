News / World

Palestinian death toll in Gaza hits 20,000

Xinhua
  09:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0
The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has reached 20,000.
Xinhua
  09:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has reached 20,000, according to a statement issued by the Hamas-run government media office on Wednesday.

The statement said the victims included more than 8,000 children and 6,200 women, while more than 52,000 people were injured and 6,700 others were missing.

A total of 310 medical personnel, 35 civil defense personnel and 97 journalists were killed in the Israeli attacks, it added.

Meanwhile, two Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank cities of Hebron and Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

It raised the death toll of Palestinians from Israeli gunfire in the occupied territory to 303 since this new round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on October 7, according to WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive in Gaza to retaliate against a surprise Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7 when about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage, according to the Israeli tallies.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     