Suspected drone shot down off Egypt's Red Sea coast

A suspected drone was downed off the coast of Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday, according to security sources.

Speaking to Xinhua on condition of anonymity, the two sources confirmed that explosions were heard in the city.

Earlier, local Al-Qahera TV news reported sounds of explosions in Dahab as a flying object was shot down about 2 km off the city's coast, citing eyewitnesses.

The incident came after Egypt's air defense forces downed a suspected drone off the coast of Dahab on December 16, amid a surge of drone attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea.

Over the past weeks, Yemen's Houthi militants have been stepping up threats and attacks on "Israeli-linked" ships in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's persistent strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7.