Two explosions reportedly observed near vessel west of Hodeidah in Yemen

Two explosions were reportedly observed near a vessel about 50 nautical miles west of the Yemeni city of Hodeidah on Tuesday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The vessel was in communication with the US-led coalition forces operating in the area and reported itself and its crew as safe, UKMTO said, adding the vessel has confirmed to the organization that it is continuing its voyage.