6 dead, 70,000 households affected in south Thailand's worst flooding in 50 years

Flash floods in southern Thailand killed at least six people, affecting tens of thousands of families in five provinces amid persistent rains, a Thai official said on Wednesday.
People wear rain ponchos as they ride in the back of a vehicle as it drives through floodwaters following heavy rain in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on December 25.

Flash floods in southern Thailand killed at least six people, affecting tens of thousands of families in five provinces amid persistent rains, a Thai official said on Wednesday.

Preecha Nualnoi, deputy governor of Narathiwat, said that the flood has killed at least six, including an 89-year-old.

Severe floods caused by torrential rains in the past three days have battered provinces in the lower south including Narathiwat, Yala, Pattanai, Songkla and Satun.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on Wednesday that it has been the worst flood in half a century in south Thailand.

The flood submerged roads and railways, forcing schools to close and leaving some residents trapped in their homes. It has affected nearly 70,000 households.

The continuous downpours have also caused at least seven boats to sink in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea since Friday.

The ravaging floods prompted Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to visit Narathiwat, the most hit province on Tuesday.

He assigned the Interior Ministry to care for flood victims and assist residents.

Rescue work is underway with heavy machinery deployed to dredge waterways and expand outlets for faster water drainage in flooded areas.

