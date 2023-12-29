One dead after truck hits several people in southern German city

A woman was killed during a traffic accident in the city of Passau, southeast Germany, which also left several injured, local police said on Friday.

According to a police statement, a truck hit five pedestrians on the street at around 9:50am and killed a 37-year-old woman. The other passers-by were seriously injured and taken to hospitals, including the deceased woman's 11-year-old child.

The truck driver, 63 years old, was also taken to hospital with injuries.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, the police said.