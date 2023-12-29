News / World

Israel launches fresh missile attack on targets near Syrian capital

Xinhua
  10:27 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0
A fresh Israeli missile attack targeted the outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus on Thursday night, triggering a response from the Syrian air defense system.
Xinhua
  10:27 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0

A fresh Israeli missile attack targeted the outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus on Thursday night, triggering a response from the Syrian air defense system, reported the Syrian state-owned TV.

The Syrian army said in a statement that the "Israeli enemy" carried out an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting some points in the southern region, without elaborating on the targeted sites.

It added that the Syrian air defense forces intercepted most of them, with losses limited to material damages.

Previous Israeli strikes in Syria had reportedly targeted military sites suspected of harboring Iranian-backed militias, arms convoys, and alleged weapons storage facilities, according to the opposition watchdog group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Notably, Israel has recently upped its attacks on Syrian targets in tandem with its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Syria has been engulfed in over 12-year war, with the government forces of President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, fighting against various opposition groups.

Israel, on the other hand, has a long-standing policy of preventing Iran from establishing a military presence in Syria by repeatedly conducting airstrikes to destroy alleged Iranian weapons supplies.

The previous Israeli attack in Syria on Monday evening killed Seyyed Razi Mousavi, who was also one of the longest-serving advisors of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and a close associate of the late Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by a U.S. drone attack in Iraq IN 2020.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     