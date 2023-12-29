News / World

UN chief calls for unity, hope in New Year's message

Xinhua
  11:57 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the world, reflecting on the trials and tribulations of the past year and offering a vision of unity and hope for the year ahead.
Xinhua
  11:57 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0

In a video message released on the eve of 2024, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the world, reflecting on the trials and tribulations of the past year and offering a vision of unity and hope for the year ahead.

"2023 has been a year of enormous suffering, violence, and climate chaos," Guterres said. "Humanity is in pain, and our planet is in peril. 2023 is the hottest year on record."

Highlighting the pressing global issues that have compounded the world's challenges, the UN chief emphasized that poverty and hunger continue to afflict countless people, while conflicts and wars are multiplying in number and intensity. Trust, both among nations and within communities, is "in short supply."

Guterres urged restraint against the temptation to cast blame and resort to violence, saying, "Pointing fingers and pointing guns lead nowhere. Humanity is strongest when we stand together."

Looking to the future, the top UN official called for 2024 to be a year dedicated to "rebuilding trust and restoring hope."

"We must come together across divides for shared solutions," including taking decisive action on climate change, creating economic opportunities, and establishing a more equitable global financial system that benefits all, he stressed.

Guterres also underscored the imperative to combat discrimination and hatred, which he said have strained relations between nations and communities.

Furthermore, he stressed the need to ensure that emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, serve the greater good of humanity.

Guterres reaffirmed the United Nations' unwavering commitment to rallying the world for peace, sustainable development, and human rights. "Let's resolve to make 2024 a year of building trust and hope in all that we can accomplish together."

"I wish you a happy and peaceful New Year," the top UN official concluded.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     