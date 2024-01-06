Another quake jolts Japan's Noto region
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 jolted off Japan's Noto Peninsula on Saturday, the weather agency said.
The quake occurred at 11:20pm local time at a shallow depth of 10 km, measuring lower 6 in the country's seismic scale of 7, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.
No tsunami warnings were issued.
The temblor came amid a series of aftershocks following strong temblors with a major one of 7.6 magnitude that hit on Monday in the Noto region of Ishikawa, which has killed 126 people so far.