News / World

Another quake jolts Japan's Noto region

Xinhua
  23:19 UTC+8, 2024-01-06       0
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 jolted off Japan's Noto Peninsula on Saturday, the weather agency said.
Xinhua
  23:19 UTC+8, 2024-01-06       0

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 jolted off Japan's Noto Peninsula on Saturday, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 11:20pm local time at a shallow depth of 10 km, measuring lower 6 in the country's seismic scale of 7, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

No tsunami warnings were issued.

The temblor came amid a series of aftershocks following strong temblors with a major one of 7.6 magnitude that hit on Monday in the Noto region of Ishikawa, which has killed 126 people so far.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     