Death toll of twin bombing attacks in SE Iran rises to 92

  2024-01-06
The death toll of twin bombing attacks in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman has risen to 92, according to local media reports on Saturday.
  21:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-06       0
Members of an Iraqi Shi'ite armed group sit in a vehicle after an attack by a drone strike on an Iran-backed militia headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq January 4.

The death toll of twin bombing attacks in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman has risen to 92, according to local media reports on Saturday.

The rise was due to the deaths of three injured, including two young students and a 60-year-old man, at the hospital, the reports said.

The two explosions occurred on Wednesday near the tomb of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani, where thousands of people had gathered to honor the late commander, who was assassinated in a US drone attack on January 3, 2020.

Over 100 injured in the blasts were still hospitalized in Kerman, of which more than 30 were in intensive care units and critical condition, said Mohammad Saberi, head of the provincial emergency organization.

The Islamic State (IS) group on Thursday claimed responsibility for the bombings, saying that two of its suicide bombers used explosive belts in the "operations," in which a total of 284 people were injured.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said on Friday it had arrested 11 people in six provinces for suspected involvement in the deadly bombings, adding one of the two "suicide terrorists" was a Tajik and the identity of the other had not been determined yet.

The incident marked one of the deadliest attacks on Iran in decades.

