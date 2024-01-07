US defense chief pledges transparency after hospitalization

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday accepted responsibility for failing to disclose a recent hospitalization.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday accepted responsibility for failing to disclose a recent hospitalization, following reports that even top White House officials and President Joe Biden were in the dark that he was ill and unable to carry out his duties.

The Pentagon waited until Friday evening to announce that Austin, 70, had been hospitalized four days prior "for complications following a recent elective medical procedure" — a breach of standard protocol at a time when the United States is embroiled in the Middle East crisis.

NBC News reported Austin was in the intensive care unit for four days, and remained at the hospital on Saturday.

"I recognize I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better," Austin said in a statement.

"But this is important to say: This was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure."

He added that he would be "returning to the Pentagon soon," thanking the doctors and staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for their care.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks was prepared to step in during Austin's illness, and made some routine decisions on his behalf during the time, a Defense Department spokesperson told AFP.



Politico was the first of several media outlets to report that Austin had been in the hospital for three days before Pentagon officials told National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and other top White House officials.

Sullivan then informed Biden, the outlet said. It also reported that Congress found out about Austin's hospitalization 15 minutes before Friday evening's public statement.

The National Security Council on Saturday referred questions to the Pentagon, which did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.