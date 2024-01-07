News / World

Japan Coast Guard aircraft in another incident at Haneda Airport two days after fatal collision: media

A JAL high-lift truck for loading cargo struck the parked coast guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Thursday.
Reuters

An airplane of Japan Airlines approaches to land at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, on January 5, 2024.

Another incident involving a Japan Coast Guard aircraft has occurred at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, two days after a fatal collision between a coast guard plane and a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger jet, local media reported.

The incident occurred at an aircraft parking apron located between an international terminal and Runway B at around 6pm local time on Thursday, when a JAL high-lift truck for loading cargo struck the parked coast guard aircraft, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

The aircraft was not scheduled to fly at the time and was damaged, including a crack on the edge of the wing, and was rendered unable to fly, the report said.

The plane, an LAJ501 belonging to Haneda Air Station, was unmanned, and no injuries were reported, it added.

The aircraft is equipped with high-precision radar and infrared search systems, and is capable of long-range flights between Japan and the United States. The Japan Coast Guard has had two planes of this model deployed at the air station since 2005, according to the report.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry and other authorities are investigating the details of Thursday's incident.

On Tuesday, a JAL passenger jet collided with a coast guard plane on Runway C while landing at Haneda Airport, with both aircraft catching fire. All 379 people aboard the JAL flight escaped before it was engulfed in flames, but five of the six crew on the coast guard plane died while the surviving pilot sustained serious injuries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
