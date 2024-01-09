News / World

Death toll reaches 202 in Japan's quake-hit Ishikawa prefecture

The death toll has risen to 202 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 2pm local time on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes of up to 7.6 magnitude
People walk in Wajima Morning Market which was destroyed by a fire caused by the earthquake in Ishikawa, Japan, on January 4, 2024.

The death toll has risen to 202 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 2pm local time on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes of up to 7.6 magnitude struck the prefecture and its vicinity last week, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake is the first to kill more than 100 people in Japan since the 2016 Kumamoto quakes in the country's southwestern region, which claimed 276 lives.

