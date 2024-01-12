US-Britain airstrikes hit Houthi sites in Yemen's capital, 3 other cities

The US and Britain launched several airstrikes on Houthi military sites around the Yemeni capital Sanaa before dawn Friday, Houthi-controlled Saba news agency and residents said.

"The American-Israeli-British aggression launches several raids on the capital Sanaa, and the governorates of Hodeidah, Saada, and Dhamar," the news agency reported.

The strikes "targeted Al-Dailami air base in Sanaa, areas in Zabid District of Hodeidah province, the vicinity of the airport of Hodeidah port city, Kahlan Camp in the east of northern Saada city, and the airport of Abs district in the northwestern government of Hajjah," said the report.

At least four powerful airstrikes hit the mountains around Sanaa, shaking the windows of the houses and cutting off lights in many areas, residents said, adding the Houthis have evacuated many camps adjoining the residents' neighborhoods at the center of Sanaa.

Loaded vehicles were seen departing the camps throughout the night after the United States and Britain announced an upcoming targeted airstrike against Houthi sites to deter Houthis from attacking shipping vessels.

The Houthi fighters were also seen deployed at checkpoints along the streets.

Residents in Hodeidah said they saw the Houthis evacuate their weapons and fighters from camps in and around the coastal city.

Meanwhile, US media confirmed several airstrikes on Houthi sites across several cities in the north.

Hours earlier, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi warned in a televised speech that "any American aggression will not go without response."

The allied airstrikes came hours after the Houthi fighters launched a ballistic missile at a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, according to a post by the US Central Command on X on Thursday.

"This is the 27th Houthi attack on international shipping since Nov. 19," the US Central Command added.

On Wednesday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching 18 bomb-laden drones and three missiles at US Navy ships stationed in the Red Sea in retaliation for the killing of 10 Houthi fighters on three small boats last week.

The US Navy said it intercepted the attack with no injuries or damage.

The Houthi attack on the cargo ship on Thursday came hours after the UN Security Council adopted a new resolution condemning the Houthi attacks on the international shipping lines, calling on the group to immediately cease attacks on commercial ships in the international maritime lanes.

The Houthis control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The Houthis said they only attack those Israel-linked or Israel-bound ships to press Israel to stop its war on the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip.