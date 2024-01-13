At least 20 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza City

At least 20 Palestinians were killed after Israel attacked a house in Gaza City on Saturday morning, the state-run Palestine TV reported.

The report, citing a statement from Palestinian Civil Defense, said that "the bodies of 20 martyrs were recovered after the Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City."

The Al-Daraj neighborhood, a densely populated area in the center of the city, has witnessed clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in recent days, local sources told Xinhua.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the strip has risen to 23,843, updated the Gaza-based Health Ministry on Saturday.

The ministry said in a press statement that the Israeli army killed 135 Palestinians and wounded 312 others during the past 24 hours.

The statement added that since its outbreak on October 7, 2023, the Israel-Hamas conflict has led to 60,317 injuries among Palestinians in the enclave, noting that a large number of victims are believed to be under the rubble of destroyed buildings, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.