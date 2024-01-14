News / World

US House, Senate leaders reach short-term spending deal to keep government funded until March

US House and Senate leaders on Saturday reached an agreement on a short-term spending deal that would extend government funding until March, NBC News reported.
US House and Senate leaders on Saturday reached an agreement on a short-term spending deal that would extend government funding until March, NBC News reported.

In November 2023, Congress approved a stopgap spending bill that would extend funding for some federal agencies and programs at current levels until January 19, and others through February 2.

The new agreement moves upcoming government funding deadlines to March 1 and March 8, respectively, buying legislators more time to craft longer-term spending bills, according to the NBC report.

The latest development came just days after several hard-right House Republicans met with House Speaker Mike Johnson and pressured him to drop the spending deal he previously reached with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The agreement — which is largely in line with the caps set in the debt limit deal then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck with President Joe Biden last year — includes a 1.59-trillion-dollar top line for fiscal year 2024.

Conservatives have objected to the deal, arguing that it doesn't cut spending enough.

Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that border security absolutely needs to be part of the budget negotiations and that Ukraine should receive no additional aid from the United States.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has warned Republicans against backing out of the deal.

"To the extent that House Republicans back away from an agreement that was just announced a few days ago, it will make clear that House Republicans are determined to shut down the government, crash the economy, and hurt the American people," said Jeffries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
