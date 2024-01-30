﻿
News / World

US abrupt probes into Chinese firm dent confidence in US market

Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2024-01-30       0
The United States' abrupt probes into a Chinese company have undermined Chinese investors' confidence in the US market, a spokesperson said Tuesday.
Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2024-01-30       0

The United States' abrupt probes into a Chinese company have undermined Chinese investors' confidence in the US market, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

The interrogations of Chinese individuals in the US, as well as the confiscation of their cellphones, computers and other personal devices, have severely disrupted the normal operations of Chinese firms and businesspeople, said the spokesperson in response to the issue.

The US side should immediately cease its harassment while ensuring a safe, transparent and equitable business environment for Chinese companies and businesspeople, said the spokesperson.

China will closely monitor the situation and steadfastly safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese businesses and citizens, the spokesperson added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     