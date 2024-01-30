US abrupt probes into Chinese firm dent confidence in US market

The United States' abrupt probes into a Chinese company have undermined Chinese investors' confidence in the US market, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

The United States' abrupt probes into a Chinese company have undermined Chinese investors' confidence in the US market, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

The interrogations of Chinese individuals in the US, as well as the confiscation of their cellphones, computers and other personal devices, have severely disrupted the normal operations of Chinese firms and businesspeople, said the spokesperson in response to the issue.

The US side should immediately cease its harassment while ensuring a safe, transparent and equitable business environment for Chinese companies and businesspeople, said the spokesperson.

China will closely monitor the situation and steadfastly safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese businesses and citizens, the spokesperson added.