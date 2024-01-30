News / World

Russia's Central Election Commission registers Putin as candidate in upcoming presidential elections

Xinhua
  09:07 UTC+8, 2024-01-30       0
The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation on Monday registered incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin as a candidate in the country's presidential elections.
Xinhua
  09:07 UTC+8, 2024-01-30       0

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Russian Federation on Monday registered incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin as a candidate in the country's upcoming presidential elections.

Ella Pamfilova, chairperson of the CEC, announced that the decision was adopted unanimously.

According to CEC Secretary Natalya Budarina, 315,000 voter signatures were submitted in support of the current Russian president. This exceeds the threshold of 300,000, the number a self-nominated candidate must collect to officially register according to Russian law.

The CEC had previously registered three other candidates, namely leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky; Vladislav Davankov, who was nominated by the country's New People Party; and Nikolai Kharitonov, a candidate nominated by the Russian Communist Party.

The Russian presidential elections will be held on March 15-17.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     