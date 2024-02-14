Russia puts Estonian PM, Baltic politicians on wanted list

Russia has put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and State Secretary Taimar Peterkop on the country's wanted list for the destruction of Soviet monuments.

The Russian Interior Ministry has put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and State Secretary Taimar Peterkop on the country's wanted list for the destruction of Soviet monuments, local media reported on Tuesday.

"A case has been filed against Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and State Secretary Taimar Peterkop for the alleged demolition and damage to the monument to Soviet soldiers. Meanwhile, the above two people have been included in the Russian wanted list," Russia's TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying.

In addition, Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys was also included in the wanted list for the same reason.

"The abuse of historical memory and hostility to Russia" were the reasons why the officials were wanted, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also said on social media that these officials must be held responsible for the crime of demolishing and damaging the monument.

In September 2023, the Russian Investigative Committee accused more than 170 citizens of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and Ukraine in absentia of desecrating, demolishing and damaging monuments to Soviet soldiers.