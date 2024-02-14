News / World

Russia puts Estonian PM, Baltic politicians on wanted list

Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2024-02-14       0
Russia has put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and State Secretary Taimar Peterkop on the country's wanted list for the destruction of Soviet monuments.
Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2024-02-14       0

The Russian Interior Ministry has put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and State Secretary Taimar Peterkop on the country's wanted list for the destruction of Soviet monuments, local media reported on Tuesday.

"A case has been filed against Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and State Secretary Taimar Peterkop for the alleged demolition and damage to the monument to Soviet soldiers. Meanwhile, the above two people have been included in the Russian wanted list," Russia's TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying.

In addition, Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys was also included in the wanted list for the same reason.

"The abuse of historical memory and hostility to Russia" were the reasons why the officials were wanted, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also said on social media that these officials must be held responsible for the crime of demolishing and damaging the monument.

In September 2023, the Russian Investigative Committee accused more than 170 citizens of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and Ukraine in absentia of desecrating, demolishing and damaging monuments to Soviet soldiers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     