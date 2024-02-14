US House impeaches homeland security secretary over border crisis: media reports
Reuters
The US House voted on Tuesday to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his alleged failure to secure the US-Mexico border from illegal immigration, according to media reports.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
