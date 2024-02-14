News / World

Voting begins in Indonesia's general elections

Xinhua
  08:24 UTC+8, 2024-02-14       0
Voting for Indonesia's general elections officially began Wednesday morning, according to the country's General Elections Commission (KPU).
Xinhua
  08:24 UTC+8, 2024-02-14       0
Voting begins in Indonesia's general elections
Reuters

Electoral workers move a board with the presidential and legislative candidates list, as they prepare at a polling station during elections in Surakarta, Central Java province, Indonesia, on February 14, 2024.

Voting for Indonesia's general elections officially began Wednesday morning, according to the country's General Elections Commission (KPU).

According to KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari, the half-day voting kicked off at 7:00 am and will end at 1:00 pm successively in Indonesia's eastern, central and western time zones. Residents of Papua, which is located at the eastern corner of the country, are the first ones to vote.

Presidential election and legislative election take place simultaneously in the general elections. Over 204 million registered voters, the majority of whom are under 40, are expected to cast their votes for the president and vice president, members of the People's Representative Council, the regional representative council, and representatives at provincial, district and city level.

The candidates elected will make up a new administration that will govern Indonesia for the next five years.

The KPU announced that candidates from 2,710 electoral districts will compete for a total of 20,462 seats of the country's different legislative levels, including 580 seats in the People's Representative Council.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     