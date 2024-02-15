DPRK test-fires new-type surface-to-sea missile

News / World

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) test-fired new-type surface-to-sea missile Padasuri-6 on Wednesday, with its top leader supervising the move, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

The missile, which is to be equipped by the DPRK navy, flew over the waters off the country's east coast for more than 1,400 seconds before hitting the target boat, the KCNA report said.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, set forth the ways for reliably defending the maritime border by deploying surface-to-sea missile forces in the forward area and strengthening them to the maximum and thoroughly containing and frustrating the adventurous attempt of the enemy navy, the report said.

Kim stressed the need for the DPRK to "thoroughly defend the maritime sovereignty by force of arms and actions, not by any rhetoric, statement and public notice," it added.

The top leader also gave specific instructions to bolster up military preparedness in the border waters north of the Yonphyong Island and Paekryong Island, citing frequent invasions by the enemies' warships including destroyers, escort ships and speedboats, according to the KCNA report.

Kim affirmed that when an enemy intrudes into the maritime border recognized by the DPRK, the country will regard it as an encroachment upon its sovereignty and an armed provocation against it, the report said.

In a separate move to bolster up the national defense capabilities, Kim gave a field guidance to a major munitions factory of the country, according to another KCNA dispatch on Thursday, without specifying the exact date of the visit.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
