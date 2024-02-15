News / World

One dead, 22 injured at U.S. Super Bowl victory parade shooting

At least one person was killed and 22 were injured as gunfire erupted during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, US state of Missouri.
At least one person was killed and 22 were injured as gunfire erupted during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, US state of Missouri, Stacey Graves, chief of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chinese Consulate General in Chicago contacted the Kansas City Police Department, and confirmed there is no Chinese citizen injured or killed in the shooting.

The police had detained three people for further investigation, said Graves.

Graves said more than 800 law enforcement officers were at the scene to keep people safe.

"Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area," the Kansas City Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, evacuated from the rally site, posted on X that she encouraged everyone to follow instructions and updates from the police, local media reported.

