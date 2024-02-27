Fire at Kazakh capital airport delays flights

A fire at the international airport in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, caused the delay of 18 flights, said the press service of the airport on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at 7:50am local time and was put under control at 8:24am. Passengers at an airport terminal were evacuated to a safe place due to heavy smoke from the fire, according to a statement by the airport.

Ten to 15 square meters of electrical cables caught fire in the server room of Terminal No. 2, said the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The airport continues to accept incoming flights while the departure flights are delayed.