Biden, Trump projected to win in presidential primaries in key swing state Michigan

Xinhua
  13:19 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0
US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are projected to win in Democratic and Republican primaries in key swing state Michigan.
Reuters

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Waterford Township, Michigan, US, on February 17, 2024.

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are projected to win in Democratic and Republican primaries in key swing state Michigan, multiple US news organizations reported Tuesday night.

NBC News, The Associated Press, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, ABC News, among others, made the call just a few minutes after polls close in the northern state at 8pm Central Standard Time (2am GMT).

Biden defeated Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips, his only opponent left in the Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, Trump's victory over former US Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley marks the fifth state the former president has swept in the primary.

The economy is the top issue for 31 percent of Michigan voters, followed by immigration, threats to democracy, health care, housing affordability, education, crime, and abortion access, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
