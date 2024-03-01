China condemns killing of Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza

China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the killing of more than 100 Palestinians in an Israeli attack when they were waiting for aid in Gaza.

China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the killing of more than 100 Palestinians in an Israeli attack when they were waiting for aid in Gaza, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to a query about reports of Israeli forces opening fire on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza City on Thursday. The incident resulted in the deaths of at least 112 people and left more than 760 others wounded.

"We mourn for the victims and express our sympathies to the injured," Mao told a regular news briefing.

China urges all parties concerned, Israel in particular, to immediately cease fire and stop fighting, earnestly protect the safety of civilians, ensure humanitarian access, and avoid further humanitarian disasters, Mao said.