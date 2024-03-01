2 Israelis killed in West Bank shooting attack, assailant shot dead

Two Israelis were shot dead on Thursday by a Palestinian militant at a gas station outside the settlement of Eli in the occupied West Bank, before the assailant was killed.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service confirmed in a statement that the two Israeli men, one in his 20s and the other in his 40s, were dead.

An employee of a shop at the gas station shot and killed the assailant, Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council that governs dozens of Israeli settlements and outposts in the West Bank, told Israel's Channel 12 TV news.

The Israeli military confirmed in a statement that the militant was "neutralized," adding that "soldiers are blocking off routes and pursuing additional suspects in the area."