Haley reportedly to suspend White House bid

Nikki Haley will suspend her White House bid on Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with her plans.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and former US ambassador to the United Nations, is expected to announce the decision in a speech on Wednesday morning, a day after the "Super Tuesday" primaries, in which she won only Vermont among 15 states that held Republican contests.

Haley won't issue an endorsement in that speech, the report said. She will reportedly encourage former US President Donald Trump, who is on his path to becoming the Republican presidential nominee again, to earn the support of Republican and independent voters who backed her.

US President Joe Biden dominated the Democratic races on "Super Tuesday" and only lost American Samoa's Democratic caucus to political newcomer Jason Palmer, moving closer to a rematch with Trump.

Biden, in a statement issued on Tuesday night, warned that a second Trump term would mean a return to "chaos, division, and darkness." Trump said in his remarks that "we have a very divided country," and vowed to unify it.

A recent survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about four in five American adults think the United States is headed in the wrong direction while one in five thinks it is going the right way.

The US presidential primaries, extending through June, precede the Republican National Convention in July, where the party's presidential nominee is officially selected by delegates, followed by the Democratic National Convention in August.

The 2024 Election Day falls on November 5.

