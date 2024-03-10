Claw machines banned in Brunei for their gambling elements

The claw machine has been prohibited for its gambling elements and all licenses previously issued to companies will be discontinued in Brunei.

The claw machine has been prohibited for its gambling elements and all licenses previously issued to companies will be discontinued in Brunei, according to local media reports on Sunday.

According to local daily Borneo Bulletin, Brunei's Minister of Home Affairs Haji Ahmaddin said the claw machine is prohibited under Chapter 181 of the Public Entertainment Act in response to the status of the machine raised by a council member during a Legislative Council meeting on Saturday.

The minister explained that companies operating the claw machine will be instructed to cease operations, and those previously granted approval to operate the machine have been identified, and notices will be issued to these companies to discontinue their licenses.