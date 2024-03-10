News / World

Claw machines banned in Brunei for their gambling elements

Xinhua
  22:06 UTC+8, 2024-03-10       0
The claw machine has been prohibited for its gambling elements and all licenses previously issued to companies will be discontinued in Brunei.
Xinhua
  22:06 UTC+8, 2024-03-10       0

The claw machine has been prohibited for its gambling elements and all licenses previously issued to companies will be discontinued in Brunei, according to local media reports on Sunday.

According to local daily Borneo Bulletin, Brunei's Minister of Home Affairs Haji Ahmaddin said the claw machine is prohibited under Chapter 181 of the Public Entertainment Act in response to the status of the machine raised by a council member during a Legislative Council meeting on Saturday.

The minister explained that companies operating the claw machine will be instructed to cease operations, and those previously granted approval to operate the machine have been identified, and notices will be issued to these companies to discontinue their licenses.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     